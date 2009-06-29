Lunch With Warren Buffett Costs $1.68 Million On eBay

Nicholas Carlson
warrenbuffett icecream tbi

  • GE opens a $100 million R&D centre near Detroit, plans to hire 1,200 [WSJ]
  • How companies deal with Twitter imposters [WSJ]
  • Jimmy Wales kept news of a kidnapped NYT journo off Wikipedia [NYT]
  • Google really wants you to believe its vulnerable to competition [NYT]
  • Lunch with Warren Buffett costs $1.68 million on eBay [WSJ]
  • Sony Ericsson is working on a PlayStation phone [VentureBeat]
  • Apple kills useful public transit directions app [VentureBeat]
  • MJ’s death brought so many of the same queries to Google, Google thought it was dealing with a massive virus [SEL]
  • Former Facebooker joins OpenFeint advisory board. [ISG]
  • Jackie Kennedy’s cartoon drawings of JFK [TDB]
  • MySpaces bounces laid-off employees’ checks [TC]
  • YouTube doubles upload limit [NewTeeVee]
  • Changes to YouTube yield 48,000 comments [Blogoscoped]
  • Facebook is adding asymmetrical “fan” relationships [AF]
  • Layoffs coming to Indianapolis Star newsroom [Fading to Black]

