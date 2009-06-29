- GE opens a $100 million R&D centre near Detroit, plans to hire 1,200 [WSJ]
- How companies deal with Twitter imposters [WSJ]
- Jimmy Wales kept news of a kidnapped NYT journo off Wikipedia [NYT]
- Google really wants you to believe its vulnerable to competition [NYT]
- Lunch with Warren Buffett costs $1.68 million on eBay [WSJ]
- Sony Ericsson is working on a PlayStation phone [VentureBeat]
- Apple kills useful public transit directions app [VentureBeat]
- MJ’s death brought so many of the same queries to Google, Google thought it was dealing with a massive virus [SEL]
- Former Facebooker joins OpenFeint advisory board. [ISG]
- Jackie Kennedy’s cartoon drawings of JFK [TDB]
- MySpaces bounces laid-off employees’ checks [TC]
- YouTube doubles upload limit [NewTeeVee]
- Changes to YouTube yield 48,000 comments [Blogoscoped]
- Facebook is adding asymmetrical “fan” relationships [AF]
- Layoffs coming to Indianapolis Star newsroom [Fading to Black]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.