Lunch with Tim Cook is cheaper than ever, but it will still cost you $200K

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Apple’s stock price may be up, but the personal value of CEO Tim Cook is down — at least by one measure.

In 2013, an hour meeting with Tim Cook broke auction records when the winning bid came in at $US610,000. By 2014, lunch with the Apple CEO went for $US330,000.

Today’s charity auction closed at $US200,000 with all proceeds going to the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights. CharityBuzz could not disclose the winner of the auction per their policies.

That’s no paltry sum for an hour of Cook’s time plus two VIP tickets to an Apple keynote. After all, that’s about 20 original Apple Lisa computers or about 573 Apple Watches (if you go with the low-end sport versions).

It’s clear though that people are willing to dish out for a brush with the Apple, both past and present. Last week, a San Francisco Bay Area school put three Steve Jobs business cards up for auction with a starting bid at $US600. The price tag for those has already crossed the $US10,000 mark with one day left in the bidding.

NOW WATCH: 11 amazing facts about Apple



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.