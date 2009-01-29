Lunch With T. Boone Pickens For $100,000

Haven’t been able to win lunch with Warren Buffet during his famous annual giveaway? Then swap investment strategies with T. Boone Pickens. The oilman is auctioning off a lunch on eBay for one winner and seven of his closest friends.



Dallas Morning News: The billionaire will auction himself off on eBay, and the money goes to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Bidding begins at $100,000.

The winner gets to bring seven friends for lunch at Nick & Sam’s in Dallas with the legendary oilman, hedge fund operator, philanthropist and – most recently – energy policy developer…

The auction starts at 5 p.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 12. Bidding takes place at www.ebay.com/pickens. Bidders must prequalify on eBay.

