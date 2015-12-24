A lunch lady was fired after giving a hungry student a meal for free

Dalene Bowden, a food service worker at Irving Middle School in Pocatello, Idaho, was fired after she says she gave a student a free lunch.

Bowden told the Idaho State Journal that the 12-year-old student told her she couldn’t pay for the meal, so she let her gave it for free. Days later, Bowden was put on leave, and after that she received a termination letter informing her that she had been fired for stealing school property. Bowden told the Journal that she offered to pay for the $1.70 meal, but was denied.

A petition to get Bowden rehired has over 45,000 signatures. In a statement, the mayor of Pocatello said the firing was the school district’s decision, and he planned to meet with the superintendent to discuss the matter.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.