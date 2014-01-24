Georgia 'Lunch Lady' Accused Of Stealing More Than $US1 Million From School Lunch Line

A Georgia cafeteria manager has been arrested after coming under suspicion that she had allegedly stolen hundreds of dollars from a cash-only line every day for at least five years, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

According to ABC News, Brenda Watts is accused of stealing roughly $US500 a day from North Spring High School in Fulton County. In the cafeteria there were four lines with cash registers that were tracked, but the blue cart serving a-la-carte items manned by Watts was cash-only with no cash register, WSB-TV reports.

From Death and Taxes:

A whistleblower who brought down her operation, says that Watts has had the scam going for 15-20 years, or approximately $US1.35 million total. Watts was arrested at her 5,400 square foot, four-bedroom home. She retired after 26 years at the school the day after WBS-TV ran their segment on her.

Running the numbers further from the $US500 per day that police believe was stolen, that adds up to $US90,000 over the course of a school year. If the scam was going for 15 years, that brought in approximately $US1.35 million, while 20 would net $US1.8 million.

“Beyond taking appropriate personnel actions, when a potential crime occurs, we will investigate and work with law enforcement to prosecute to the full extent of the law,” Deputy Fulton County School Superintendent Patrick Burke told WSB-TV in a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.