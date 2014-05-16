What It's Like To Eat Lunch At The Best Restaurant In America [PHOTOS]

Le Bernardin — a high-end seafood restaurant in Manhattan helmed by celebrity chef Eric Ripert — is the best restaurant in the U.S.

That’s according to Business Insider’s recent ranking of the best restaurants in America.

Robert Young, a Flickr user and software engineer based in London, was fortunate enough to take a date there in March 2014. He shared photos of the pair’s amazing à la carte lunch, which totaled $US350, including a few cocktails.

“What really struck me about the experience (beyond the sublime food) was the service,” Young told Business Insider in an email. “Our wait staff weren’t at all stuffy or distant, but rather relaxed, joking, and engaging. My girlfriend and I were there for hours — swapping plates and drinks and asking annoying questions, but everything was met with great humour and whenever we swapped plates another set of cutlery arrived.”

“Le Bernardin really surprised me by being close to a perfect meal!” he added. Keep reading to see why.

