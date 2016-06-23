What people eat for lunch in 20 countries around the world

Chances are, the sad salad you brought to work for lunch looks nothing like other people’s desk lunches around the world.

The infographic below, created by sousvidetools.com, shows just how different midday meals can be depending on what country you’re in.

In Japan, lunch is likely to be an aesthetically pleasing bento box, whereas empanadas are common in Argentina.

Ditch the salad and keep scrolling for more inspiration.

