Mustique Developer Curses Noels...But Not About Madoff (Video)

A 2000 documentary by Britain’s Channel 4 called “The Man Who Bought Mustique” gives insight into the tiny Caribbean island where Fairfield Greenwich family The Walter Noels shack up during the holidays.



We’ve put together a highlight reel, taken from the hourlong documentary hosted here. (If, since Madoff, you’ve dreamed of insulting the Noels to their faces, this is your chance to see someone else do it. But, you may come away from the video rooting for them).

First, some context.

The founder of the Mustique Company, Colin Tennant, now Lord Glenconner, friend of the late Princess Margaret, Mick Jagger, and other early island residents, is no fan of newer Mustique residents. He founded the Mustique Company to develop the island, but because of financial problems he was forced to sell it. It’s now run by Walter Noel and the island’s other landowners.

More recently, Tennant spent $200,000 and two years to erect a special tent to rent out, only to have the Mustique co-op board kibosh this plan. Walter Noel, a member of the island’s co-op board, denies any knowledge of that vote, as does wife Monica. This has Tennant hopping mad.

In this documentary, Tennant lays into the Noels. A highlight below (Note that the timecode is for our abbreviated, edited version, below, not the full-length film) from when the Noels come over uninvited as Tennant is preparing to have Princess Margaret over:

“These people are worms. They’re terrible snobs, those people. They’re frightfully badly behaved snobs.”(6:17)

So here’s your chance to see Walter and Noel live on camera.







Edited Version Of The Man Who Bought Mustique from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

Image From The Man Who Bought Mustique

Research and video editing by Kamelia Angelova.

