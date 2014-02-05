Here's What You Really Get When You Pay To Play Brain Training Games

Do brain-training games really make you smarter?

With more than 50 million users — many paying $US15/month or $US80/year for full access — Lumosity seemed worth checking out.

We looked inside (which you can do for free) and at research about similar games to evaluate whether Lumosity is worth your time and money. What are the games like and do they provide anything more than a little distraction?

The truth is rather disappointing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.