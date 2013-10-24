The Lumoback Posture Sensor: It's Like RunKeeper For Crooked People

On an average day, my posture describes the shape of a crooked disappointing question mark.

Lumoback is exactly the device that I and my slouching friends need to get our backs sorted out. I’ve been wearing it for several days now and my posture’s never been better. It just works.

Adjust the velcro straps to size, place it around your waist just above your hips, and wear it under your clothes. When your spine begins to bend in exactly the way it shouldn’t, the device vibrates against your back to let you know you need to realign yourself.

It’s a snap to calibrate. The app walks you through the process and it takes all of 45 seconds. From that point on, it’s tailored to your body and will start helping you exorcise your slouch demons. Charge it over USB and it runs three days per charge.

It monitors your posture throughout the day, counts your steps, gives you an idea of the distance you walk, and even records which positions you sleep in and for how long. This is all tracked by the Lumoback app for iPhone, which generates all kinds of cool charts based on this data to measure your improvement.

Those concerned with their posture but hesitant to wear some buzzing, vibrating gadget to work every day need not worry. The vibrations, while absolutely noticeable to the wearer, are silent and undetectable to everyone else. Your posture will be perfect and you get to take all the credit.

And wearing it all day is pretty effortless. It’s lightweight and comfortable to the point that I routinely forgot I was wearing it. But it’s never shy to remind you it’s there when you get a good slouch going.

My only complaint (and it’s a gentle one) is the price. It retails for $US150, which just seems too steep to me. That said, it’s far more affordable than spinal surgery, so keep that in mind when weighing your purchase.

Lumoback is Runkeeper for crooked people, and I love it. As a former zig-zagged person on his way to spinal alignment bliss, I recommend it wholeheartedly if the price sounds right to you.

Learn more about Lumoback here and check out the pictures below.

