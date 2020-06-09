This 193-square-foot prefab 'cocoon' tiny home with a 180-degree window was inspired by luxury hotels and can be put together in 2 days

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

French company Lumicene revealed its prefab tiny cabin in the woods.

Lumipod is a minimal luxury structure available in three sizes, with a glass window exterior.

The first Lumipod was installed in the French Alps, with plans to ship to the US and Australia in the works.

Lumicene, a French company known for its reversible, circular window design, has revealed its new Lumipod in the French Alps.

The Lumipod is a minimalist cabin-like structure designed as a “cocoon of simplicity” for people to escape the city for a weekend. The first one was installed in the French Alps for a client, giving 180 degree forest views while blending into the scenery. The tiny hotel has a minimal environmental impact, sitting on screw piles and able to be removed “without a trace.”

Lumicene’s designs extend beyong the Lumipod, too. They also have the Lumibar glass pavilion, and the Lumishell prefab home. Both feature the same rounded windows that make the Lumipod so memorable.

Here’s what the Lumipod looks like inside.

The Lumipod’s signature feature is the curved glass Lumicene window.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

The window is set on rails, allowing indoor space to become outdoor space.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

The glass windows extend 180 degrees around the round structure.

Lumicene Lumipod.

The windows span about 16 feet.

Lumicene Lumipod.

The bedroom is inspired by an upscale hotel.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

Walls and cabinets are made of natural oak.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

The bathroom includes a toilet, shower, sink, and mirror.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

The tiled bathroom makes efficient use of space.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

Blackout curtains can cover the windows….

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

…or open up to a panoramic view.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

The Lumipod comes in three sizes. This is the smallest one, at 193-square-feet, while the largest comes to nearly 400-square-feet.

Lumicene Lumipod.

The exterior is a burned wood, though it can be customised to fit other styles.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

It is designed to blend into the landscape, even appearing as part of the scenery at first glance…

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

…while also not leaving a longterm mark on the landscape.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

The Lumipod is designed to be put together in two days, made of two prefabricated pieces.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

Lumipods are manufactured in Lyon, France, shipping around Europe within four months.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

The company has plans to arrange shipping to the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in the future.

Kevin Dolmaire Lumipod.

