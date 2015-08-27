Here are Microsoft's new Lumia smartphones

GeekWire Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO.

Leaked images of the upcoming Microsoft Lumia 950 and 950XL have emerged from the Twitter account @evleaks.

Earlier in August it was reported that Microsoft was planning an October event to show off the new handsets, which will be the first flagship devices to run Windows 10 Mobile.

The devices both have code names: Talkman (for the 950) and Cityman (for the 950XL). The images, which appear to be press renders, show a cyan Cityman and a black Talkman both with distinctive design features that have transplanted from previous Nokia handsets, such as the camera bulge.

.@bdsams I see your Cityman, and raise you a Talkman (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/u9rACR4CeX

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 27, 2015

The two devices are very similar in design and differentiate only in screen size: the 950XL has a 5.7-inch display (slightly larger than an iPhone 6 Plus) while the 950 sits at 5.2-inches. Both phones have identical chipsets, cameras (20MP PureView lenses), RAM and support USB Type-C.

Business Insider has reached out to confirm the authenticity of these images and will update the post when we hear back.

