My Unbiased Review Of Nokia's Lumia 920

I published my review of Nokia’s new flagship phone, the Lumia 920, on Sunday.



I didn’t like it. I think the Lumia 920 is too fat and heavy to be appealing to most people. And as good as Windows Phone 8 is, I don’t think the operating system has a chance to truly be successful on the scale of iOS or Android unless Microsoft decides to make its own hardware.

But commenters disagreed. They called me biased for not liking the Lumia and preferring the iPhone, Galaxy S III, and HTC’s Windows Phone 8x instead. They called me biased because I didn’t spend enough time going into detail about every minor feature that supposedly make the Lumia 920 a winner. They called me biased because I’m apparently a shrimp who needs to go lift weights so a 185-gram phone doesn’t feel too heavy.

I disagree.

If I have a bias, it’s toward good technology that people will want to use. I don’t think most people will want to use the Lumia 920 when there are so many better options out there.

But based on the comments, I get the feeling Nokia fans would’ve preferred me to rehash the specs of the Lumia 920 instead of writing what I actually thought.

Fine.

So here it is, my unbiased review of the Lumia 920:

Photo: Nokia

