HANDS ON: Nokia's Gorgeous Lumia 900, Microsoft's Only Chance To Beat The iPhone

Ellis Hamburger
nokia lumia 900 400

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

We just got our hands on Nokia’s brand new Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.The Lumia 900 debuted yesterday, and will be hitting AT&T’s 4G LTE network in the coming months.

The Lumia 900 needs to succeed if Nokia and Microsoft want to have any chance, albeit a late one, of scoring any market share in the United States.

Microsoft, Nokia, and others are reportedly throwing more than $100 million behind marketing the phone.

The Lumia 900 is the finest industrial design we’ve seen on any smartphone that isn’t made by Apple. Since the Lumia 900 features a front-facing camera (unlike its predecessor the Lumia 800), it’s pretty on par physically with the iPhone 4S. Now, it’s just a matter of arguing about operating systems: Windows Phone vs. iOS.

The Lumia's 4.3 inch screen and ClearBlack technology make Windows Phone tiles pop.

The Lumia is a good deal bigger than the iPhone.

Here's the Lumia 800 (left) and the 900 (right).

The Lumia 900 (far right) will come in cyan and black, like its cousin.

There's an 8MP camera with a Carl Zeiss lens and dual flash on its back.

Unlike the Lumia 800, the 900 doesn't have a flimsy SIM card slot, which we like.

The side of the device features a volume rocker, lock button, and camera shutter button (bottom).

There's a 1 MP front-facing camera on the top left corner of the device. The Lumia 800 disappointingly did not have a front-facing camera for video chats.

