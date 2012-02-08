In One Week You'll Be Able To Get Your Hands On Nokia's Beautiful Lumia 800 Smartphone

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia’s beautiful (but until now, Europe-bound) Lumia 800 smartphone is set to launch on Feb. 14 in the U.S. as part of a $899.99 Valentine’s Day bundle, The Verge reports.We have confirmed with Nokia that the bundle will sell at Microsoft stores, although the company would not give us a price or date.



The bundle will be sold at Microsoft’s handful of retail stores, and includes Nokia’s Play 360 wireless speaker box as well as Nokia’s Purity HD pair of headphones.

The outrageous price pinned on the bundle is because the phone comes “unlocked,” meaning that it’s not tied to a two-year contact on any carrier in the U.S.

This means you’ll have to pop in a SIM card if you’re on AT&T or T-Mobile. Verizon and Sprint users are out of luck.

If you are on AT&T, you’ll almost certainly want to skip the Lumia 800. The Lumia 900 launch is just weeks away, and that phone features a bigger screen, 4G LTE data, and might only cost you $100.

