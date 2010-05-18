The One Commodity That's Down Today Is A Big Red Flag For Housing

The big deflationary moves of the last several days are reversing themselves, as most industrial commodities are headed back up. Copper and oil — both of which have been hammered — are trading higher.



But here’s one big standout on the downside. Lumber is deeply in the red, down nearly 4%. Lumber obviously is closely connected to housing. The fact that it’s not catching a bid today should be noted.

Photo: StockCharts.com

