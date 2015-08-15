Lumber Liquidators is surging

Shares of Lumber Liquidators climbed more than 9% on Friday afternoon.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, hedge fund Tiger Management disclosed that it took a new position in the hardwood flooring retailer of 238,000 shares.

The stock is down 79% for the year, following an episode of “60 Minutes” in March that showed that the company’s laminate flooring sourced in China contained excessive levels of formaldehyde. The company is the subject of a federal investigation.

CBS is rerunning the episode on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the company reported a second-quarter loss. It noted that its net sales are still being slammed by “unfavorable allegations”.

Here’s a chart showing the pop in shares on Friday:

NOW WATCH: Something strange is happening with US rainfall



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.