Every commodity in the world seems to be doing well right now. Lumber has been an exception, as Chinese demand has slowed, and the housing economy is still rough. The collapse started getting some attention last week.



Anyway, there was a brief pause, but as you can see, the fall continues. Something to have in your peripheral vision.

