Few People Have Seen Tech Banker Terence Kawaja's Comedy Video Series

Terence Kawaja

We love

Terence Kawaja’s LUMAscapes, the crazy-complicated diagrams of the tech and media worlds. For many people, they’re the starting point if you want to make sense of adtech.

And Kawaja’s record as CEO at LUMA Partners is unparalleled — he’s had a hand in Google’s acquisition of Admeld and Invite Media, and Yahoo’s acquisition of Interclick. LUMA has been involved in $US300 billion worth of transactions, the company says.

And then there are Kawaja’s little-seen comedy videos.

On YouTube, Kawaja has a cache of 31 different videos, many of them parodying various tropes and memes of the world of adtech.

His most recent effort casts himself as “The Most Interesting Banker in the World,” and is a spoof of the Dos Equis commercials. They feature Kawaja wearing a “summer beard” — and he actually looks a little bit like the real Dos Equis brand icon.

Previously, he’s done a riff on bitcoin, and a satirical interview with WPP CEO Martin Sorrell put together from edited snippets of Sorrell’s actual TV appearances. In another, he auto-tuned Google Neal Mohan.

His biggest hit was “Mad Avenue Blues,” a spoof rendition of “American Pie.” It’s been seen by 178,000 people.

Most of the videos have audiences in the low dozens, however.

We are forced to conclude that Kawaja should not yet give up his day job.

