A Super Detailed Graphic Laying Out All The Biggest Tech Acquirers

Here’s the latest chart from investment bankers Luma Partners. This one details the biggest strategic buyers in the digital world. Click on it to see a larger version. Below the chart is a full explanation of what you see here.
Photo: Luma Partners
The chart is designed to show all the companies in the digital media world that are potential acquirers.
The closer a company is to the centre circle, the more likely the company is to be a buyer. This is based on past activity.
As for the colours, Luma says, “The coloration indicates a buyer’s capacity to make sizable acquisitions based roughly on trading multiples. Green is higher than yellow which is higher than red.”
