An investment bank made this epic presentation on the future of digital media

Lara O'Reilly
19LUMA PartnersOne of LUMA’s fantastically detailed diagrams of ‘what the heck is going on in digital.’

Investment banker Terrence Kawaja, founder and CEO of LUMA Partners, the company famed for its LUMAscapes, has a new, epic presentation on the state of digital media.

It takes a specific focus on digital media and marketing. The central themes are around “open” platforms versus “closed” ones.

The top 5 trends LUMA picks out for 2015 and beyond are: Programmatic, mobile, omnichannel/personalisation, identity, and convergent TV.

Here we go! LUMA's commentary is on the bottom of each slide.

Now see ...

Mary Meeker's stunning 2015 presentation on the state of the web >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.