An Investment Banker Made This Epic Presentation On The Future Of TV

Investment banker Terence Kawaja, founder and CEO of LUMA Partners, has a new, epic presentation on the future of the television industry.

He built this presentation after talking to people in the digital media business as well as people in the traditional “linear” television industry.

Kawaja’s investment banking work focuses on digital media, with expertise is in the ad tech industry. (To get a sense of how connected he is in the ad world, check out his industry executive studded video from the Cannes ad festival.)

Unlike most digital people, though, Kawaja doesn’t think traditional TV is dying, or about to be killed by digital media.

In the presentation, he says, “TV spend shows no sign of slowing down. Linear television, the one everyone says is going to die, is a growth industry. In fact, television is growing more in absolute dollars than the size of the entire digital video industry. “

However, he also says that if you were to slice off the last 7% of TV ad spending, which is arguably the least efficient, you would have enough money to support the entire digital video ecosystem.

He believes that digital and linear are on a crash course to converge. And, (naturally, as a banker) he believes there will be a lot of mergers and acquisitions that will bring the two together.

The presentation has Kawaja’s captions/explanations under the slides. So, you can see what he thinks is going to happen.

