The bank that advised on AOL's Millennial Media acquisition made a parody 'Bohemian Rhapsody' video to celebrate

LUMA Partners, the bank that advised on Verizon-owned AOL’s $248 million acquisition of ad tech company Millennial Media made a video to celebrate the deal.
But it’s not the kind of video you’d expect from an investment bank.
LUMA Partners’ CEO and “head comedy writer” Terence Kawaja presented his “Millennial Rhapsody” video at Millennial Media’s closing dinner.
Yes, it’s set to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s all about ad tech — and it makes some very knowing observations about the AOL/Millennial Media deal.
Here are the lyrics:
Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Stock in a landslide
No escape from oligopoly
Open your eyes
Look up to the Scape and see
I’m just a small net, I need some sympathy
‘Cause sales are easy come, easy go
Little high, mostly low
Profitability really, really matters to me, to me
Google, just killed a pub
Changed its algo from A to Zed
Lost their traffic now they’re dead
Facebook, life had just begun
But now my newsfeed posts just get no play
Snapchat, ooo
Can give vertical a try
If I’m not in the black this time next quarter
Carry on, carry on, ’cause this stuff really matters
Too late, ad blockers are here
Sends shivers down my spine
P&L’s bleeding all the time
What’s with everybody and their privacy?
Gotta back out all that fraud and face the truth
Apple, ooo
What’s with iOS 9?
I sometimes wish I’d never gone public at all
I see an inbound strategic interest
Verizon, AOL, will you lift our stock laid low?
Valuation multiples, very, very frightening me
Can you hear me? Can you hear me?
Can you hear me, hear me now? Yes I can
I’m just an ad tech firm and nobody loves me
He’s just a poor firm from a poor LUMA Scape
Spare him his life as a public company
Easy come, easy go, will you raise the bid?
Bismillah, no! We will not raise the bid — raise the bid
Bismillah, no! We will not raise the bid — raise the bid
Bismillah, no! We will not raise the bid — raise the bid
Will not raise the bid — raise the bid
Will not raise the bid — raise the bid
Never raise the bid — raise the bid
No, no, no, no, no, no
Oh mama mia, mama mia, mama mia raise the bid
The premium that Verizon put aside for me
For me, for me
So you think you can buy me and spit in my eye
So you think you can hire me and leave me to die
Oh baby, can’t do this to me baby
Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here
Ooh yeah, ooh yeah
Profit really matters
Anyone can see
Profit really matters
Profit really matters to me
