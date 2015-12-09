The bank that advised on AOL's Millennial Media acquisition made a parody 'Bohemian Rhapsody' video to celebrate

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

LUMA Partners, the bank that advised on Verizon-owned AOL’s $248 million acquisition of ad tech company Millennial Media made a video to celebrate the deal.

But it’s not the kind of video you’d expect from an investment bank.

LUMA Partners’ CEO and “head comedy writer” Terence Kawaja presented his “Millennial Rhapsody” video at Millennial Media’s closing dinner.

Yes, it’s set to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s all about ad tech — and it makes some very knowing observations about the AOL/Millennial Media deal.

Here are the lyrics:

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

Stock in a landslide

No escape from oligopoly

Open your eyes

Look up to the Scape and see

I’m just a small net, I need some sympathy

‘Cause sales are easy come, easy go

Little high, mostly low

Profitability really, really matters to me, to me

Google, just killed a pub

Changed its algo from A to Zed

Lost their traffic now they’re dead

Facebook, life had just begun

But now my newsfeed posts just get no play

Snapchat, ooo

Can give vertical a try

If I’m not in the black this time next quarter

Carry on, carry on, ’cause this stuff really matters

Too late, ad blockers are here

Sends shivers down my spine

P&L’s bleeding all the time

What’s with everybody and their privacy?

Gotta back out all that fraud and face the truth

Apple, ooo

What’s with iOS 9?

I sometimes wish I’d never gone public at all

I see an inbound strategic interest

Verizon, AOL, will you lift our stock laid low?

Valuation multiples, very, very frightening me

Can you hear me? Can you hear me?

Can you hear me, hear me now? Yes I can

I’m just an ad tech firm and nobody loves me

He’s just a poor firm from a poor LUMA Scape

Spare him his life as a public company

Easy come, easy go, will you raise the bid?

Bismillah, no! We will not raise the bid — raise the bid

Bismillah, no! We will not raise the bid — raise the bid

Bismillah, no! We will not raise the bid — raise the bid

Will not raise the bid — raise the bid

Will not raise the bid — raise the bid

Never raise the bid — raise the bid

No, no, no, no, no, no

Oh mama mia, mama mia, mama mia raise the bid

The premium that Verizon put aside for me

For me, for me

So you think you can buy me and spit in my eye

So you think you can hire me and leave me to die

Oh baby, can’t do this to me baby

Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here

Ooh yeah, ooh yeah

Profit really matters

Anyone can see

Profit really matters

Profit really matters to me

