Here's The Entire Content Marketing World In One Bafflingly Complex Chart

LUMA Partners CEO Terry Kawaja — whose startup investment group makes those crazy-complicated charts describing the digital ad marketplace — has created a monster.



Recently, Studio One, a branded content marketing company, tried its hand creating one for its industry of publishers, ad agencies, aggregators and syndicators. “We liked the result so much we asked Terry Kawaja himself to improve it and endorse it, and he did!,” an S1 spokesperson tells us.

It’s not an official “LUMAscape,” but it’s endorsed by LUMA. The chart was put together by S1 Marketing Director Arielle Der Hagopian and CEO Andrew Susman, among others.

Click to enlarge:

Photo: Studio One

