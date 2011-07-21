Hacking Group LulzSec Says They Have Thousands Of Confidential News Corp Emails

Sounds like Rupert Murdoch may get even more humbled than he was the other day.



The hacking group LuzlSec, which hacked the Murdoch-own Sun website on Tuesday and posted a fake story about his suicide, claims to be in possession of 4GB of News Corp emails.

The Guardian reports the contents of the emails may be released as soon as today. Especially worrisome for the Murdoch’s is the fact it looks like the group may have accessed News International emails, including those of Rebekah Brooks.

If the contents of those emails suggest that, contrary to what Brooks and the Murdochs told Parliament on Tuesday, the higher-ups were aware of illegal hackings and payments, it could prove a significant nail in the coffin for News Corp.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.