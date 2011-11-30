Hackers Briefly Take Down Portuguese Parliament Website

Photo: LulzSec
Hackers from LulzSec managed to take down the Portuguese Parliament this evening/afternoon according to Zero Hedge, though at the time of writing, the site seems to be back up — http://www.parlamento.pt/LulzSec Portugal seem to be particularly prolific at the moment, just today releasing the personal details of 107 Lisbon police officers, apparently “in response to the arrests and violence against unarmed civilians.”
