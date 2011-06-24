Hacker Group Leaks A TON Of Arizona Law Enforcement Documents, In Operation "F*$K The Border Control"

Photo: LulzSec

LulzSec, the same group responsible for hacking Sony and the CIA’s website, has penetrated the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) in retaliation for the state’s strict immigration legislation.According to the Wall Street Journal, the hacker group obtained emails, intelligence documents, training manuals, and other documents it said belonged to the AZDPS.



The trove of files was uploaded and made available for download via Pirate Bay.

According to the LulzSec press release.

We are releasing hundreds of private intelligence bulletins, training manuals, personal email correspondence, names, phone numbers, addresses and passwords belonging to Arizona law enforcement. We are targeting AZDPS specifically because we are against SB1070 and the racial profiling anti-immigrant police state that is Arizona.

The documents classified as “law enforcement sensitive”, “not for public distribution”, and “for official use only” are primarily related to border patrol and counter-terrorism operations and describe the use of informants to infiltrate various gangs, cartels, motorcycle clubs, Nazi groups, and protest movements.

Every week we plan on releasing more classified documents and embarassing [sic] personal details of military and law enforcement in an effort not just to reveal their racist and corrupt nature but to purposefully sabotage their efforts to terrorize communities fighting an unjust “war on drugs”.

Hackers of the world are uniting and taking direct action against our common oppressors – the government, corporations, police, and militaries of the world. See you again real soon! ;D

Called Operation F*ck The Border Patrol (Operation Chinga La Migra) this attack is a grand departure from LulzSec’s previous self-centered agenda and is likely to draw much geater heat on its members.

