The Alleged Leader Of 'LulzSec,' A Major Hacking Group, Was Just Arrested In Australia

LulzSecThe LulzSec logo.An unnamed 24-year-old in New South Wales, Australia, was arrested for defacing a government website, the BBC reports.



This individual is the “self-proclaimed leader” of hacking group LulzSec, a splinter group of Anonymous, the BBC says.

The group has waged several high profile attacks against major organisations like Sony and the CIA since forming in 2011.

The alleged hacker is charged with two counts of “unauthorised modification of data to cause impairment” and one count of “unauthorised access to restricted data,” which has him looking at up to 12 years in prison.

Read the Australian police statement here.

