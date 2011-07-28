UK Police Arrest Second-In-Command Of Hacker Group LulzSec (UPDATED)

The LulzSec logo behind bars.

The UK’s Metropolitan Police in Scotland have arrested a “19 year old man” that they believe to be the second in command and spokesperson for cyber-activist group LulzSec.The Metropolitan Police believe that the man they’ve arrested went by the alias “Topiary” online. He’s currently being transported to London for questioning.



Topiary has stepped forward as the informal spokesperson for LulzSec (Lulz Security), according to TNW. He is thought to be the guy behind LulzSec’s often-updated Twitter account.

Lulzsec has claimed responsibility for cyber-attacks on PBS, News Corp. the CIA, and Sony. In a recent interview with Gawker, Topiary said he wasn’t worried about being caught.

This news comes after 16 arrests were made last week on members of hacktivist affiliate Anonymous across the United States.

UPDATE: Apparently they got the wrong guy, DailyTech reports. Signs point to Topiary living in Sweden, as opposed to Scotland, and there’s evidence the Police could’ve been led down a false trail by Anonymous members seeking to out a disloyal ex-Anonymous member.

