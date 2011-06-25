LulzSec, Anonymous Are Freedom Fighters

Photo: Twitter

I support the efforts of hacktivists everywhere, working tirelessly under cover of darkness to expose the fraud, corruption, hypocrisy, and outright evil that dominates the corporate and government worlds.What started as a funny way to pass the doldrums of the day has morphed into a revolutionary political movement that aims to uncover government and corporate corruption, make the info known to the world’s people, and support the freedom movements that have popped up across the globe. They are modern day freedom fighters, and possibly the last, best hope for freedom to win out over the fascism that passes itself off as capitalism and democracy these days.



The newest enterprise is a joint effort of Anonymous and LulzSec, codenamed Operation Anti-Security. Here is what LulzSec had to say about their joint operation.

“We encourage any vessel, large or small, to open fire on any government or agency that crosses their path. We fully endorse the flaunting of the word “AntiSec” on any government website defacement or physical graffiti art. We encourage you to spread the word of AntiSec far and wide, for it will be remembered. To increase efforts, we are now teaming up with the Anonymous collective and all affiliated battleships.”

“Whether you’re sailing with us or against us, whether you hold past grudges or a burning desire to sink our lone ship, we invite you to join the rebellion. Together we can defend ourselves so that our privacy is not overrun by profiteering gluttons. Your hat can be white, grey or black, your skin and race are not important. If you’re aware of the corruption, expose it now, in the name of Anti-Security.”

“Top priority is to steal and leak any classified government information, including email spools and documentation. Prime targets are banks and other high-ranking establishments. If they try to censor our progress, we will obliterate the censor with cannonfire anointed with lizard blood. It’s now or never. Come aboard, we’re expecting you…History begins today.”

What people fail to realise, and what hacktivists are bringing to light, is that the corruption and connection between large corporations and governments is deeper, wider, and more sinister than reported on by the old, corporate-owned media.

Take for example this little story from Thursday. Barrett Brown, perhaps the leading voice for positive hacktivism and social change, wrote about how the United States government has been spying on Arabs across the globe.

“For at least two years, the US has been conducting a secretive and immensely sophisticated campaign of mass surveillance and data mining against the Arab world, allowing the intelligence community to monitor the habits, conversations, and activity of millions of individuals at once,” Brown wrote. Read the entire story here.

“Unprecedented surveillance capabilities are being produced by an industry that works in secret on applications that are nonetheless funded by the American public — and which in some cases are used against that very same public. Their products are developed on demand for an intelligence community that is not subject to Congressional oversight and which has been repeatedly shown to have misused its existing powers in ways that violate US law,” Brown wrote.

You probably haven’t heard about it because of the corporate names involved in the scandal — and yes, the corporate world teaming up with goverments to spy on millions of people is perhaps the greatest scandal of our lifetimes.

The operation they were undertaking, called Romas/COIN, was uncovered after hacktivists broke into security firm HBGary Federal and released their emails. According to Brown, the company had put together a cross-functional team consisting of the following entities:

TASC (PMO, creative services)

HB Gary (Strategy, planning, PMO)

Akamai (infrastructure)

Archimedes Global (Specialised linguistics, strategy, planning)

Acclaim Technical Services (specialised linguistics)

Mission Essential Personnel (linguistic services)

Cipher (strategy, planning operations)

PointAbout (rapid mobile application development, list of strategic partners)

Google (strategy, mobile application and platform development — long list of strategic partners)

Apple (mobile and desktop platform, application assistance — long list of strategic partners)

We are trying to schedule an interview with ATT plus some other small app developers.

That project is wrapping up and will be replaced by a new project, called Odyssey. God only knows what the government has in mind for that. And trust me when I say this is only one project, one story, in (as they call it) an ocean of information. We are working hard to uncover more and I will do all I can to report these horrible truths to you.

Look, folks, despite the negative media attention and outright lies being spread by the government, the work being done by Anonymous, Lulzsec, and Wikileaks is the most important social movement of our lives. With enough popular support, they will revolutionise the world. They are bringing down the walls of secrecy that keep the world trapped in cycles of poverty, oppression, and in some parts, outright slavery.

They are the George Washington and John Adams of this generation. With every hack and data release, they are the giant eff-you John Hancock signature to the powerful. They are Anonymous. We are Anonymous. I am Anonymous. Are you?

— John Thorpe

