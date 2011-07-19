LulzSec Group Hacks The Sun's Website And Posts Fake Story On Rupert Murdoch's 'Suicide'

The anonymous hack group Lulz Security have hacked into the website of Rupert Murdoch‘s The Sun and posted a fake story of his suicide.



When readers type in the Sun’s URL (www.thesun.co.uk) they are redirected to this page http://www.new-times.co.uk/sun/ where the following story appears.

Media moguls body discovered

Rupert Murdoch, the controversial media mogul, has reportedly been found dead in his garden, police announce.

Murdoch, aged 80, has said to have ingested a large quantity of palladium before stumbling into his famous topiary garden late last night, passing out in the early hours of the morning.

“We found the chemicals sitting beside a kitchen table, recently cooked,” one officer states. “From what we can gather, Murdoch melted and consumed large quantities of it before exiting into his garden.”

Chemicals found in house Authorities would not comment on whether this was a planned suicide, though the general consensus among locals and unnamed sources is that this is the case.

One detective elaborates. “Officers on the scene report a broken glass, a box of vintage wine, and what seems to be a family album strewn across the floor, containing images from days gone by; some containing handpainted portraits of Murdoch in his early days, donning a top hat and monocle.”

Another officer reveals that Murdoch was found slumped over a particularly large garden hedge fashioned into a galloping horse. “His favourite”, a butler, Davidson, reports.

Butler Davidson has since been taken into custody for additional questioning.

Screengrab below. Update: The Sun website is now redirecting to the Lulz Twitter feed. Tweets Lulz: WE HAVE JOY WE HAVE FUN, WE HAVE MESSED UP MURDOCH’S SUN. Just, wow.

