The Most Popular Man In Every State, According To Scores Of Women Who Rated Them Anonymously

OnLulu.com Alexandra Chong, CEO of Lulu

Who are the most popular men in the United States?

You could measure men by the number of Facebook friends they have, but not all profiles are searchable. Luckily there’s an app, Lulu, that pulls in men’s Facebook profiles automatically.

Lulu is a controversial app that’s like Yelp for men. It lets millions of women rate men they know anonymously on everything from looks, to ambition to relationships — even sex.

It has generated billions of profile views and it’s used by one in four college women in the United States. Over the summer, it launched a feature for men so they could review the scores women were giving them; it has been used by more than one million guys. Additionally, Lulu recently launched anonymously messages and questions called “Truth Bombs,” which generated five million views in its first month.

Business Insider worked with Lulu to find the highest-rated men in every state, according to women who know them. Men are rated on a scale of 1 — 10.

While there are no perfect scores in the US, a man in Texas and a man in Illinois men both received a 9.7 score. Their friends used the following hashtags to describe them: “#DoesDishes,” “#RemembersBirthdays,” and “#OneOfTheGoodOnes.” (All descriptions in Lulu are hashtags — free form answers could put Lulu’s users in libelous territory.) Business Insider blurred out any NSFW hashtags too.

*Each man was contacted by Lulu prior to publishing this list on Business Insider. In a few cases, the leading man in a state refused to give a permission and the runner-up was used instead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.