The Most Popular Man In Every State, According To Scores Of Women Who Rated Them Anonymously

Who are the most popular men in the United States?
You could measure men by the number of Facebook friends they have, but not all profiles are searchable. Luckily there’s an app, Lulu, that pulls in men’s Facebook profiles automatically.
Lulu is a controversial app that’s like Yelp for men. It lets millions of women rate men they know anonymously on everything from looks, to ambition to relationships — even sex.
It has generated billions of profile views and it’s used by one in four college women in the United States. Over the summer, it launched a feature for men so they could review the scores women were giving them; it has been used by more than one million guys. Additionally, Lulu recently launched anonymously messages and questions called “Truth Bombs,” which generated five million views in its first month.
Business Insider worked with Lulu to find the highest-rated men in every state, according to women who know them. Men are rated on a scale of 1 — 10.
While there are no perfect scores in the US, a man in Texas and a man in Illinois men both received a 9.7 score. Their friends used the following hashtags to describe them: “#DoesDishes,” “#RemembersBirthdays,” and “#OneOfTheGoodOnes.” (All descriptions in Lulu are hashtags — free form answers could put Lulu’s users in libelous territory.) Business Insider blurred out any NSFW hashtags too.
*Each man was contacted by Lulu prior to publishing this list on Business Insider. In a few cases, the leading man in a state refused to give a permission and the runner-up was used instead.
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: University of South Alabama; Wilmer Fire Department
Women describe him as: #OpensDoors #OneWomanMan #SweetToMom #LovesBabies #FlowersJustBecause
Average Lulu score: 7.2
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: Washington State University
Women describe him as: #Dimples #SmellsAmazeballs #GrillMaster #SkinLikeButta #HopelessRomantic
Average Lulu score: 8.7
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of Arizona; Student
Women describe him as: #Man'sMan #GreatHair #MyFriendsAreJealous #TallDarkAndHandsome #SixPack
Average Lulu score: 9.1
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: Arkansas Tech University; Student
Women describe him as: #OpensDoors #WatchesSunsets #OneWomanMan #RespectsWomen #CanTalkToMyDad
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: USC; Student
Women describe him as: #AlwaysPays #WillHelpYouMove #SweetToMom #DoesDishes #CharmedMyPantsOff
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: First Kiss
College/Occupation: Art Institute of Atlanta; N/A
Women describe him as: #StrongHands #FlowersJustBecause #PleaseF---MeILoveYou #CallsOnTime #SnuggleMachine
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: Colorado Film School
Women describe him as: #NotADick #HoldsHisLiquor #AlwaysPays #GreatListener #DoesHisOwnLaundry
Average Lulu score: 7.9
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of Delaware; Student
Women describe him as: #BedroomEyes #SmellsAmazeballs #HotFriends #ThreeDayStubble #Manscape
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Ambition
College/Occupation: Broward College
Women describe him as: #NerdyButILikeIt #4.0GPA #Trustworthy #SelfMadeMan #GlobeTrotter
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: Georgia College & State University
Women describe him as: #OneWomanMan #WillSeeRomComs #HasADog #TrueFriend #NotADick
Average Lulu score: 8.9
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: Harvard; Student
Women describe him as: #PerfectionSquared #FlowersJustBecause #RespectsWomen #CleanBathroom #NotADick
Average Lulu score: 8.9
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: Boise State University; Student
Women describe him as: #CaptainFun #LifeOfTheParty #DancesLikeMJ #TrueFriend #TeddyBear
Average Lulu score: 9.7
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Student
Women describe him as: #AlwaysPays #MakesMeLaugh #WillHelpYouMove #DoesDishes #RemembersBirthdays
Average Lulu score: 9.1
Rates high in: Amibition
College/Occupation: University of Notre Dame; Server at Hinkley's
Women describe him as: #CallsOnTime #Guy'sGotSkills #TotalPackage #PerfectGrammar #SelfMadeMan
Average Lulu score: 9.1
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: Iowa State University; Intern at John Deere Harvester Works
Women describe him as: #RespectsWomen #GreatListener #CleansUpGood #WorkEthic #TrueFriend
Average Lulu score: 8.7
Rates high in: Ambition
College/Occupation: Western Kentucky University; Works at Western Kentucky
Women describe him as: #MothersLoveHim #PerfectionSquared #CanTalkToMyDad #SelfMadeMan #CalmAndCollected
Average Lulu score: 9.1
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: University of Kansas Medical Center; Registered Nurse, Shawnee Mission Medical Center
Women describe him as: #SnuggleMachine #LocalCeleb #OneOfTheGoodOnes #EpicSmile #CaptainFun
Average Lulu score: 9.3
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: Tulane University; Works at Plum St. Snoballs
Women describe him as: #Giving #MothersLoveHim #CallsOnTime #OpensDoors #LovesHisFamily
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of Southern Maine
Women describe him as: #Dimples #SmellsAmazeballs #GrillMaster #SkinLikeButta #HopelessRomantic
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: American University
Women describe him as: #AlwaysHappy #NotADick #WillSeeRomComs #GlassHalfFull #LifeOfTheParty
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: First Kiss
College/Occupation: Berklee College of Music; Student
Women describe him as: #FlowersJustBecause #TrueFriend #WritesLoveSongs #MaleUnicorn #TeddyBear
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: Farmer School of Business; Works at Northville High School
Women describe him as: #MakesMeLaugh #WillCarryYourLuggage #WillSeeRomComs #OneOfTheGoodOnes #Boy'sGotGame
Average Lulu score: 9.3
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University on Minnesota; Barista at Publika
Women describe him as: #SixPack #CleansUpGood #BabyBlues #MyFriendsAreJealous #LovesHisFamily
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of Mississippi
Women describe him as: #AInAnatomy #CleansUpGood #Wantsbebes #WillActSilly #HotFriends
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: Truman State University; Student
Women describe him as: #MakesMeLaugh #OneWomanMan #RealMan #TrueFriend #SmellsLikeBananaBread
Average Lulu score: 9.3
Rates high in: Ambition
College/Occupation: University of Montana; Student
Women describe him as: #Man'sMan #WorkEthic #TallDarkAndHandsome #OneOfTheGoodOnes #DoesHisOwnLaundry
Average Lulu score: 9.3
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Student
Women describe him as: #CanTalkToMy Dad #BelievesInLove #AlwaysHappy #MothersLoveHim #WritesLoveSongs
Average Lulu score: 8.4
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: Sierra Nevada College; Male Exoctic Dancer
Women describe him as: #CanBuildFires #AlwaysHappy #RemembersBirthdays #CallsOnTime #CaptainFun
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Ambition
College/Occupation: Johns Hopkins University
Women describe him as: #RespectsWomen #GreatListener #CleansUpGood #WorkEthic #TrueFriend
Average Lulu score: 8.8
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of New Hampshire; Student
Women describe him as: #ThreeDayStubble #OpensDoors #CleansUpGood #HotFriends #AlwaysHappy
Average Lulu score: 8.5
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of New Mexico; Student
Women describe him as: #MakesMyHeartPump #EpicSmile #LuckyToKnowHim #StraightUp #OneWomanMan
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: Seton Hall University; Student
Women describe him as: #MothersLoveHim #PerfectionSquared #CanTalkToMyDad #SelfMadeMan #CalmAndCollected
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: Duke Law School; Student
Women describe him as: #NotADick #HoldsHisLiquor #AlwaysPays #GreatListener #DoesHisOwnLaundry
Average Lulu score: 8.3
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: University of North Dakota; Student
Women describe him as: #Boy-sGotGame #TrueFriend #MothersLoveHim #TeddyBear #Trustworthy
Average Lulu score: 9.3
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: Miami University of Ohio; Works at Shoreline Container
Women describe him as: #RealMan #SixPack #NotADick #AmazingCuddles #God'sGiftToWomen
Average Lulu score: 9.6
Rates high in: Ambition
College/Occupation: Santa Barbara City College; Student
Women describe him as: #AlwaysHappy #CanBuildFires #Man'sMan #SelfMadeMan #FlowersJustBecause
Average Lulu score: 9.1
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: Oklahoma State University; Student
Women describe him as: #MakesMeLaugh #OneWomanMan #RealMan #TrueFriend #SmellsLikeBananaBread
Average Lulu score: 9.1
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: Berklee College of Music; Student
Women describe him as: #MyFriendsAreJealous #PlaysHouse #RemembersBirthdays #CleansUpGood #PerfectGrammar
Average Lulu score: 9.3
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: Bryant University; Student
Women describe him as: #TallDarkAndHandsome #SixPack #Trustworthy #TeddyBear #CleansUpGood
Average Lulu score: 9.3
Rates high in: Manners
College/Occupation: University of Tennessee; Student
Women describe him as: #Giving #MothersLoveHim #CallsOnTime #OpensDoors #LovesHisFamily
Average Lulu score: 8.8
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: Black Hill State University
Women describe him as: #SomeSeriousBling #Obsessed #LoverNotAFighter #CracksMeUp #CupidInFullEffect
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of Georgia; Intern at SunTrust
Women describe him as: #BedroomEyes #SmellsAmazeballs #HotFriends #ThreeDayStubble #Manscaped
Average Lulu score: 9.7
Rates high in: Ambition
College/Occupation: Collin County Community College District; Vocalist
Women describe him as: #Man'sMan #WorkEthic #TallDarkAndHandsome #OneOfTheGoodOnes #DoesHisOwnLaundry
Average Lulu score: 9.0
Rates high in: Ambition
College/Occupation: Utah State University; Student
Women describe him as: #RespectsWomen #GreatListener #CleansUpGood #WorkEthic #TrueFriend
Average Lulu score: 8.5
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: University of Vermont
Women describe him as: #MakesMeLaugh #OneWomanMan #RealMan #TrueFriend #SmellsLikeBananaBread
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Senior Manager, Corporate Relations at the US Chamber of Commerce
Women describe him as: #CanTalkToMy Dad #BelievesInLove #AlwaysHappy #MothersLoveHim #WritesLoveSongs
Average Lulu score: 9.4
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of Washington; Entrepreneur
Women describe him as: #AInAnatomy #CleansUpGood #Wantsbebes #WillActSilly #HotFriends
Average Lulu score: 9.2
Rates high in: Humour
College/Occupation: University of Minnesota; Bartender
Women describe him as: #LifeOfTheParty #CracksMeUp #WillActSilly #EpicSmile #TotalPackage
Average Lulu score: 8.9
Rates high in: Ambition
College/Occupation: Virgina Tech; SIG software intern
Women describe him as: #NerdyButILikeIt #4.0GPA #Trustworthy #SelfMadeMan #GlobeTrotter
Average Lulu score: 8.4
Rates high in: Look & Style
College/Occupation: University of Wyoming
Women describe him as: #LooksHotAllTheTime #NerdyButILikeIt #LadiesFirst #SixPack #LifeOfTheParty
Average Lulu score: 9.5
Rates high in: Commitment
College/Occupation: American University
Women describe him as: #MakesMyHeartPump #EpicSmile #LuckyToKnowHim #StraightUp #OneWomanMan
