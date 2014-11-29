The Most Popular Man In Every State, According To Scores Of Women Who Rated Them Anonymously

Alyson Shontell
Lulu alexandra chongOnLulu.comAlexandra Chong, CEO of Lulu

Who are the most popular men in the United States?

You could measure men by the number of Facebook friends they have, but not all profiles are searchable. Luckily there’s an app, Lulu, that pulls in men’s Facebook profiles automatically.

Lulu is a controversial app that’s like Yelp for men. It lets millions of women rate men they know anonymously on everything from looks, to ambition to relationships — even sex.

It has generated billions of profile views and it’s used by one in four college women in the United States. Over the summer, it launched a feature for men so they could review the scores women were giving them; it has been used by more than one million guys. Additionally, Lulu recently launched anonymously messages and questions called “Truth Bombs,” which generated five million views in its first month.

Business Insider worked with Lulu to find the highest-rated men in every state, according to women who know them. Men are rated on a scale of 1 — 10.

While there are no perfect scores in the US, a man in Texas and a man in Illinois men both received a 9.7 score. Their friends used the following hashtags to describe them: “#DoesDishes,” “#RemembersBirthdays,” and “#OneOfTheGoodOnes.” (All descriptions in Lulu are hashtags — free form answers could put Lulu’s users in libelous territory.) Business Insider blurred out any NSFW hashtags too.

BI Graphics/Skye Gould

*Each man was contacted by Lulu prior to publishing this list on Business Insider. In a few cases, the leading man in a state refused to give a permission and the runner-up was used instead.

Alabama: Randall Lewis, 22. '#SweetToMom, #LovesBabies'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: University of South Alabama; Wilmer Fire Department

Women describe him as: #OpensDoors #OneWomanMan #SweetToMom #LovesBabies #FlowersJustBecause

Alaska: Marcus Shaw, 25. '#Dimples, #SmellsAmazeballs'

Average Lulu score: 7.2

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: Washington State University

Women describe him as: #Dimples #SmellsAmazeballs #GrillMaster #SkinLikeButta #HopelessRomantic

Arizona: David Rayas, 21. '#DudeCanCook, #SixPack'

Average Lulu score: 8.7

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of Arizona; Student

Women describe him as: #Man'sMan #GreatHair #MyFriendsAreJealous #TallDarkAndHandsome #SixPack

Arkansas: Will Worthey, 21. '#CanTalkToMyDad, #WatchesSunsets'

Average Lulu score: 9.1

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: Arkansas Tech University; Student

Women describe him as: #OpensDoors #WatchesSunsets #OneWomanMan #RespectsWomen #CanTalkToMyDad

California: Vidal Woods, 22. 'CharmedMyPantsOff, '#WillHelpYouMove'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: USC; Student

Women describe him as: #AlwaysPays #WillHelpYouMove #SweetToMom #DoesDishes #CharmedMyPantsOff

Connecticut: Mykl Sivak, 36. '#StrongHangs, #SnuggleMachine'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: First Kiss

College/Occupation: Art Institute of Atlanta; N/A

Women describe him as: #StrongHands #FlowersJustBecause #PleaseF---MeILoveYou #CallsOnTime #SnuggleMachine

Colorado: Evan Dierks-Brown, 21. '#NotADick, #HoldsHisLiquor'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: Colorado Film School

Women describe him as: #NotADick #HoldsHisLiquor #AlwaysPays #GreatListener #DoesHisOwnLaundry

Delaware: Alex Gunya, 18. '#BedroomEyes, #HotFriends'

Average Lulu score: 7.9

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of Delaware; Student

Women describe him as: #BedroomEyes #SmellsAmazeballs #HotFriends #ThreeDayStubble #Manscape

Florida: Cristian Morales, 19. '#NerdyButILikeIt, #4.0GPA.'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Ambition

College/Occupation: Broward College

Women describe him as: #NerdyButILikeIt #4.0GPA #Trustworthy #SelfMadeMan #GlobeTrotter

Georgia: Nich Stinson, 19. '#WillSeeRomComs, #HasADog'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: Georgia College & State University

Women describe him as: #OneWomanMan #WillSeeRomComs #HasADog #TrueFriend #NotADick

Hawaii: Peter Karas, 20. '#PerfectionSquared, #CleanBathroom'

Average Lulu score: 8.9

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: Harvard; Student

Women describe him as: #PerfectionSquared #FlowersJustBecause #RespectsWomen #CleanBathroom #NotADick

Idaho: Luke Richardson, 19. '#TeddyBear, #DancesLikeMJ'

Average Lulu score: 8.9

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: Boise State University; Student

Women describe him as: #CaptainFun #LifeOfTheParty #DancesLikeMJ #TrueFriend #TeddyBear

Illinois: Adithya Sairam, 19. '#RemembersBirthdays, #DoesDishes'

Average Lulu score: 9.7

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Student

Women describe him as: #AlwaysPays #MakesMeLaugh #WillHelpYouMove #DoesDishes #RemembersBirthdays

Indiana: Erik Klaus, 19. '#HasADog, #TotalPackage'

Average Lulu score: 9.1

Rates high in: Amibition

College/Occupation: University of Notre Dame; Server at Hinkley's

Women describe him as: #CallsOnTime #Guy'sGotSkills #TotalPackage #PerfectGrammar #SelfMadeMan

Iowa: Joey Carnaroli, 21. '#CleansUpGood, #GreatListener'

Average Lulu score: 9.1

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: Iowa State University; Intern at John Deere Harvester Works

Women describe him as: #RespectsWomen #GreatListener #CleansUpGood #WorkEthic #TrueFriend

Kentucky: Austin DeMuth, 20. '#MothersLoveHim, #SelfMadeMan'

Average Lulu score: 8.7

Rates high in: Ambition

College/Occupation: Western Kentucky University; Works at Western Kentucky

Women describe him as: #MothersLoveHim #PerfectionSquared #CanTalkToMyDad #SelfMadeMan #CalmAndCollected

Kansas: Sean Peters, 24. '#LocalCeleb, #OneOfTheGoodOnes'

Average Lulu score: 9.1

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: University of Kansas Medical Center; Registered Nurse, Shawnee Mission Medical Center

Women describe him as: #SnuggleMachine #LocalCeleb #OneOfTheGoodOnes #EpicSmile #CaptainFun

Louisiana: Andrew Burin, 23. '#OpensDoors, #LovesHisFamily'

Average Lulu score: 9.3

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: Tulane University; Works at Plum St. Snoballs

Women describe him as: #Giving #MothersLoveHim #CallsOnTime #OpensDoors #LovesHisFamily

Maine: Mitchell Maroon, 24. '#GrillMaster, #SkinLikeButta'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of Southern Maine

Women describe him as: #Dimples #SmellsAmazeballs #GrillMaster #SkinLikeButta #HopelessRomantic

Maryland: Scott C. Hammersly, 20. '#GlassHalfFull, #LifeOfTheParty'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: American University

Women describe him as: #AlwaysHappy #NotADick #WillSeeRomComs #GlassHalfFull #LifeOfTheParty

Massachusetts: Daniel Jankowski, 18. '#MaleUnicorn, #WritesLoveSongs'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: First Kiss

College/Occupation: Berklee College of Music; Student

Women describe him as: #FlowersJustBecause #TrueFriend #WritesLoveSongs #MaleUnicorn #TeddyBear

Michigan: Colin Wesley, 34. '#WillCarryYourLuggage, #Boy'sGotGame'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: Farmer School of Business; Works at Northville High School

Women describe him as: #MakesMeLaugh #WillCarryYourLuggage #WillSeeRomComs #OneOfTheGoodOnes #Boy'sGotGame

Minnesota: Sam Prohaska, 20. '#BabyBlues, #MyFriendsAreJealous'

Average Lulu score: 9.3

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University on Minnesota; Barista at Publika

Women describe him as: #SixPack #CleansUpGood #BabyBlues #MyFriendsAreJealous #LovesHisFamily

Mississippi: Giovanni Favazza, 24. '#AInAnatomy, #Wantsbebes'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of Mississippi

Women describe him as: #AInAnatomy #CleansUpGood #Wantsbebes #WillActSilly #HotFriends

Missouri: Greg Powell, 23. '#OneWomanMan, #SmellsLikeBananaBread'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: Truman State University; Student

Women describe him as: #MakesMeLaugh #OneWomanMan #RealMan #TrueFriend #SmellsLikeBananaBread

Montana: Shane St. Onge, 20. '#TallDarkAndHandsome, #Man'sMan'

Average Lulu score: 9.3

Rates high in: Ambition

College/Occupation: University of Montana; Student

Women describe him as: #Man'sMan #WorkEthic #TallDarkAndHandsome #OneOfTheGoodOnes #DoesHisOwnLaundry

Nebraska: Jack Fordon, 20. '#AlwaysHappy, #BelievesInLove'

Average Lulu score: 9.3

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Student

Women describe him as: #CanTalkToMy Dad #BelievesInLove #AlwaysHappy #MothersLoveHim #WritesLoveSongs

Nevada: John Wilkins, 21. '#CanBuildFires, #CaptainFun'

Average Lulu score: 8.4

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: Sierra Nevada College; Male Exoctic Dancer

Women describe him as: #CanBuildFires #AlwaysHappy #RemembersBirthdays #CallsOnTime #CaptainFun

New Jersey: Chris Cheung, 32. '#TrueFriend, #RespectsWomen'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Ambition

College/Occupation: Johns Hopkins University

Women describe him as: #RespectsWomen #GreatListener #CleansUpGood #WorkEthic #TrueFriend

New Hampshire: Chris Benoit, 22. '#ThreeDayStubble, #OpensDoors'

Average Lulu score: 8.8

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of New Hampshire; Student

Women describe him as: #ThreeDayStubble #OpensDoors #CleansUpGood #HotFriends #AlwaysHappy

New Mexico: Jerome Gonzales, 29. 'MakesMyHeartPump, #LuckyToKnowHim

Average Lulu score: 8.5

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of New Mexico; Student

Women describe him as: #MakesMyHeartPump #EpicSmile #LuckyToKnowHim #StraightUp #OneWomanMan

New York: Shaw Benotakeia, 19. '#PerfectionSquared, #CalmAndCollected'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: Seton Hall University; Student

Women describe him as: #MothersLoveHim #PerfectionSquared #CanTalkToMyDad #SelfMadeMan #CalmAndCollected

North Carolina: Michael Marcantonio, 27. '#HoldsHisLiquor #AlwaysPays'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: Duke Law School; Student

Women describe him as: #NotADick #HoldsHisLiquor #AlwaysPays #GreatListener #DoesHisOwnLaundry

North Dakota: Lucas Blanchard, 21. 'Boy'sGotGame, #TeddyBear'

Average Lulu score: 8.3

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: University of North Dakota; Student

Women describe him as: #Boy-sGotGame #TrueFriend #MothersLoveHim #TeddyBear #Trustworthy

Ohio: Adam Olson, 19. '#AmazingCuddles, #God'sGiftToWomen'

Average Lulu score: 9.3

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: Miami University of Ohio; Works at Shoreline Container

Women describe him as: #RealMan #SixPack #NotADick #AmazingCuddles #God'sGiftToWomen

Oregon: Sean Robertson, 21. '#CanBuildFires, #FlowersJustBecause'

Average Lulu score: 9.6

Rates high in: Ambition

College/Occupation: Santa Barbara City College; Student

Women describe him as: #AlwaysHappy #CanBuildFires #Man'sMan #SelfMadeMan #FlowersJustBecause

Oklahoma: Reed Kenyon, 21. '#RealMan, #ShouldComeWithAWarning'

Average Lulu score: 9.1

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: Oklahoma State University; Student

Women describe him as: #MakesMeLaugh #OneWomanMan #RealMan #TrueFriend #SmellsLikeBananaBread

Pennsylvania: Matt Burhans, 20. '#PlaysHouse, #PerfectGrammar'

Average Lulu score: 9.1

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: Berklee College of Music; Student

Women describe him as: #MyFriendsAreJealous #PlaysHouse #RemembersBirthdays #CleansUpGood #PerfectGrammar

Rhode Island: Joe Natarelli, 20. '#SixPack, #Trustworthy'

Average Lulu score: 9.3

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: Bryant University; Student

Women describe him as: #TallDarkAndHandsome #SixPack #Trustworthy #TeddyBear #CleansUpGood

South Carolina: Ross Bruenig, 18. 'Giving, #CallsOnTime'

Average Lulu score: 9.3

Rates high in: Manners

College/Occupation: University of Tennessee; Student

Women describe him as: #Giving #MothersLoveHim #CallsOnTime #OpensDoors #LovesHisFamily

South Dakota: Adam Winnen, 19. 'SomeSeriousBling, #LoverNotAFighter'

Average Lulu score: 8.8

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: Black Hill State University

Women describe him as: #SomeSeriousBling #Obsessed #LoverNotAFighter #CracksMeUp #CupidInFullEffect

Tennessee: Mike Rausher, 25. '#Manscaped, #SmellsAmazeballs'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of Georgia; Intern at SunTrust

Women describe him as: #BedroomEyes #SmellsAmazeballs #HotFriends #ThreeDayStubble #Manscaped

Texas: Regan McConnell, 25. '#WorkEthic, #TallDarkAndHandsome'

Average Lulu score: 9.7

Rates high in: Ambition

College/Occupation: Collin County Community College District; Vocalist

Women describe him as: #Man'sMan #WorkEthic #TallDarkAndHandsome #OneOfTheGoodOnes #DoesHisOwnLaundry

Utah: Tyler Longmire, 19. '#RespectsWomen, #NothingBadAboutHim

Average Lulu score: 9.0

Rates high in: Ambition

College/Occupation: Utah State University; Student

Women describe him as: #RespectsWomen #GreatListener #CleansUpGood #WorkEthic #TrueFriend

Vermont: Luke Dodge, 20. '#OneWomanMan, #SmellsLikeBananaBread'

Average Lulu score: 8.5

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: University of Vermont

Women describe him as: #MakesMeLaugh #OneWomanMan #RealMan #TrueFriend #SmellsLikeBananaBread

Virginia: Christopher Donahoe, 28. '#BelievesInLove, #AlwaysHappy'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Senior Manager, Corporate Relations at the US Chamber of Commerce

Women describe him as: #CanTalkToMy Dad #BelievesInLove #AlwaysHappy #MothersLoveHim #WritesLoveSongs

Washington: Danny Razore, 25. '#WillActSilly, #AInAnatomy'

Average Lulu score: 9.4

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of Washington; Entrepreneur

Women describe him as: #AInAnatomy #CleansUpGood #Wantsbebes #WillActSilly #HotFriends

Wisconsin: Ryan Skrove, 20. '#LifeOfTheParty, #EpicSmile'

Average Lulu score: 9.2

Rates high in: Humour

College/Occupation: University of Minnesota; Bartender

Women describe him as: #LifeOfTheParty #CracksMeUp #WillActSilly #EpicSmile #TotalPackage

West Virginia: Dag Yeshiwas, 22. '#GlobeTrotter, #4.0GPA'

Average Lulu score: 8.9

Rates high in: Ambition

College/Occupation: Virgina Tech; SIG software intern

Women describe him as: #NerdyButILikeIt #4.0GPA #Trustworthy #SelfMadeMan #GlobeTrotter

Wyoming: Luke Zeller, 20. '#LooksHotAllTheTime, #LadiesFirst'

Average Lulu score: 8.4

Rates high in: Look & Style

College/Occupation: University of Wyoming

Women describe him as: #LooksHotAllTheTime #NerdyButILikeIt #LadiesFirst #SixPack #LifeOfTheParty

Washington, DC: Ramzi Nahawi, 23. '#StraightUp, #NothingBadAboutHim'

Average Lulu score: 9.5

Rates high in: Commitment

College/Occupation: American University

Women describe him as: #MakesMyHeartPump #EpicSmile #LuckyToKnowHim #StraightUp #OneWomanMan

