Lululemon CEO Says There's Only One Way To Tell If Your Yoga-Pants Are See-Through

Lululemon had to recall 17 per cent of its black luon yoga pants this week after complaints that they were too sheer.



Now, CEO Christine Day shared the only way to identify whether your yoga pants are affected.

Do the downward dog.

“The only way to test for the problem is to put the pants on and bend over,” Day said in an earnings conference call this morning. “It wasn’t till we got it in store and started putting it on people that we actually saw the issue.”

On the call, Day said that the company is still determining exactly what went wrong with the pants, but said it’s she believes its a one-time issue.

The recall could lead to a shortage in stores, leaving room for competitors like Gap’s Athleta, Under Armour, and Nike to grow.

Here’s a picture of a group of people doing the downward dog:

Meredith Galante/Business Insider

