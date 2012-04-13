Don't Be Surprised If Your Boss Shows Up To Work Sporting Lululemon's Latest Clothing Line

Photo: lululemon athletica

One of the hottest stocks on the market belongs to Lululemon. The company has no debt, solid cash flow, EPS set to top $1.00 this year.But what about Lululemon as hot clothing line?



According to a research note today from Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s equities team, the yogawear plan to move into something they’re calling “technical street.”

We are working on getting photos, but here’s what we know so far, according to BAML

The technical, sport-inspired clothing will be a substitute for “traditional apparel”

In a presentation for the analysts, management showed off a “synthetic men’s blazer and stretch pant look”

This can be worn in both casual and work settings

Management also talked about new swim and surf lines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.