Lululemon is banking on the 'Anti-Ball Crushing' pants men are going crazy over

Lululemon wants men to love its clothing as much as women.

So far, their strategy seems to be working: in the most recent quarter, sales for its men’s sector rose an impressive 21%.

The company has been working really hard to appeal to men, and perhaps because it’s the company needs its men’s sector to grow in order to truly compete with larger competitors like Under Armour and Nike. It opened a dedicated men’s store in New York in 2014 and said it planned for men’s products to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2020.

The company is especially banking on its “ABC” — or “Anti-Ball Crushing” — pants, which are designed to keep men comfortable.

The company has recently released a humorous video about these pants, too:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fortunately, men appear to love these pants — largely because they’re comfortable and can be worn to work.

On the company’s website, the $128 regular version of the ABC pant has many 5-star reviews from customers.

“I had purchased about 5 pair of similar pants from a different brand because I was sure they were the best pants ever made- then I bought a pair of ABCs. Needless to say, the pants from the other brand rarely see daylight. I wear ABCs to work, to weddings, to church, lounging on the weekends, and they always look good and keep me from playing pocket pool to adjust things below the belt. Buy a few colours (or all the colours) and throw out everything else you own,” one reviewer wrote.

“I use these pants as part of my work uniform, but I’ve also worn them as casual dress pants. They look good with a sweater, tee, dress shirt and belt. Anything you can imagine. I’ve found them to be amazingly resilient as i swap between 2 pairs every other day through out my entire work week and the only noticeable wear and tear I’ve experienced is fading in the knees and friction areas such as the pockets,” another person wrote in a review.

“I bought one pair of the ABCs in black to wear for my first day at my new office job. I’ve never worn a pair of pants that comfortable before that were work appropriate. I’ve since bought three more pairs and find myself wearing them even when I’m not working. Feels like sweatpants at the office instead of being dressed up,” reads another review.

