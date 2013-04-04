Lululemon's Chief Product Officer Is Leaving The Company Following The See-Through Yoga Pants Scandal

Lululemon Chief Product Officer Sheree Waterson is leaving Lululemon just weeks after the company had to recall 17 per cent of its pants for being too sheer.



Her last day is April 15, according to a tweet by Bloomberg News. She’s been overseeing product at the yoga company since 2008.

It’s not clear who will replace her.

The company recalled its luon yoga pants last month for being too sheer. The incident was the fourth quality-control issue that Lululemon has had in the past year.

Analysts blame the problems on Lululemon’s quick expansion and lack of control over its supply chain.

But the issues come at a time when Lululemon is facing unprecedented competition from other retailers like Gap’s Athleta.

This is a breaking story. We’ll update as more information comes out.

