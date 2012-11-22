Fashion's Biggest Lawsuit Has Finally Ended In A Secret Settlement

Photo: Flickr/http://www.flickr.com/photos/lululemonathletica/5123967968/

In a decision that could be heard around the fashion world, Lululemon and Calvin Klein have settled their yoga-pants lawsuit.Lululemon sued Calvin Klein for allegedly infringing design patents for its “Astro” yoga pants’ signature waistband and design.



But now Lululemon has withdrawn its lawsuit filing after the companies agreed to a confidential settlement, Bloomberg Businessweek reported Tuesday.

While we may never know the details of the companies’ agreement, the lawsuit was considered a potential fashion-industry game changer since patent lawsuits are so hard to win in the apparel industry, Business Insider’s Ashley Lutz reported in September.

“What Lululemon is doing here is staking its turf,” intellectual property expert Jeremy de Beer told Reuters in August. “The business strategy is to deter other people from even trying to copy designs, because it’s going to cause them legal problems.”

Since the case was settled confidentially we don’t know how the fashion industry might change, if it all. But now the fashion world knows Lululemon is willing to go to court to protect its brand.

