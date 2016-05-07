Lululemon took down a cheeky sign after a mother was easily offended

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Lululemon ruffled a mother’s feathers.

The company had a sign in a window of an El Paseo store that said “Be a MILF: mother in love with fitness,” Kelley Moody of KESQ has reported.

The cheeky sign is a play on a not-safe-for-work phrase to describe how a young man might feel if he’s besotted with someone else’s mother.

The sign certainly irked one woman, Nancy Berryhill. She explained how she wouldn’t minded it she saw the sign in Las Vegas or even Los Angeles — she just didn’t think it belonged in El Paseo. KESQ reported that others didn’t have a problem with it; some didn’t even know what the phrase meant and didn’t care because Lululemon’s “clothes are fabulous.”

Would you call yourself a #MILF? Locals react to sign in storefront of @lululemon. Tonight at 11 @LocalTwo @KESQ pic.twitter.com/BgOZ2ONH9g

— Kelley Moody (@KelleyMoodyKESQ) May 4, 2016

Still, touchy customers were enough to get the sign removed, KESQ notes.

For what it’s worth, there’s a Facebook photo album dedicated to Lululemon called “MILF — mothers in Lululemon forever,” proving that Lululemon’s customers probably aren’t going to be offended by some sassy marketing. The sign’s level of offensiveness couldn’t compete with founder and former CEO and Chairman Chip Wilson’s history of outrageous comments.

Lululemon didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

KESQ’s video covering the story is posted below:



video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.