Lululemon Supplier Fires Back: Those Recalled Yoga Pants Were Not 'Problematic'

Lululemon announced Monday that it was recalling black luon yoga pants deemed too see-through. They made up 17 per cent of all women’s bottoms at Lululemon.



The apparel retailer blamed the problem on its supplier.

“The ingredients, weight and longevity qualities of the women’s black luon bottoms remain the same but the coverage does not, resulting in a level of sheerness in some of our women’s black luon bottoms that fall short of our very high standards,” the company stated.

Now, the supplier has fired back.

Eclat Textile Co. of Taiwan said that the Lululemon yoga pants that it shipped were not “problematic,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

“All shipments to Lululemon went through a certification process which Lululemon had approved,” Eclat Textile CFO Roger Lo told The WSJ. “All the pants were manufactured according to the requirements set out in the contract with Lululemon.”

Lo also said tha Lululemon hasn’t contacted Eclat since the incident, so he hasn’t be able to figure out what went wrong.

Lululemon said that it expects the recall to have a “significant” impact on its financials this quarter.

