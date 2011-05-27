Lululemon: One Of Wall Street's Hottest Darlings Is Tanking After A Downgrade

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Lululemon Athletica, a darling stock for certain investors, has just been downgraded by FBR Capital Markets.The analyst at FBR says that the company will be hit by rising costs, and poor numbers for the company’s Q2 2011 could result in a share selloff.



Investors aren’t waiting for that June earnings report to act, however, with shares of the company’s stock tumbling today.

If you don’t know about the company, it’s an athletic clothing manufacturer based in Vancouver with at loyal following and emphasis on yoga-wear. Its shares surged throughout 2011.

