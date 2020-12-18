Lululemon notches 4th straight day of gains as company's direct to consumer sales offset in-store losses

Reuters

Lululemon climbed as much as 6% on Thursday and closed at $US386.07 during its fourth straight day of gains following its strong earnings report last week.

The athletic apparel company’s revenue increased 22% year over year, and direct to consumer revenue increased 94%. Bank of America said the increase offset comparable store sales which decreased 17%.

Shares of Lululemon are up over 60% year-to-date.

The bank reiterated its “Buy” rating for Lululmeon last week and said the company looks well-positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory following the wider distribution of coronavirus vaccines. Bank of America analysts see Lululemon shares surging roughly 11% to $US425.

The company beat third quarter earnings by 20%, with an adjusted earnings per share of $US1.16 versus the estimated $US0.88.

