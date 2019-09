Shares of Lululemon are down today.



Yesterday, management said there would be a shortage of yoga pants for sale after some pants didn’t meet the company’s standards.

Specifically, those pants were a bit too see-through.

Here’s a three-day look at the stock via Google Finance:

Google Finance

