In 2 Charts, Here's Why Lululemon Shares Are Getting Destroyed

Shares of Lululemon are tanking hard this morning after management announced

disappointing sales and earnings guidance.

The stock is down by over 10%.

So what’s happening?

Brian Sozzi of Belus Capital Advisors says the story can be explained in two charts.

“Outside of comps having peaked many quarters ago, Lululemon has not found a way to more efficiently and consistently develop its product to drive gross margin expansion relative to the comp slowdown,” he said in an email blast to clients.

Sozzi continued:

When it DID try and develop its products a little cheaper, #SeeThroughGate reared its ugly head. That is why with increasing competitors attempting to replicate Lululemon’s success in a low barrier to entry industry (a strong social media community does not qualify as having a wide moat…), which is eating into market share (see in the comp trend), made it especially critical for the company to bring in a new CEO, as it did, with a deep operations background. The goal for him will not only be to reignite comps through new categories and global expansion, but to find ways to re-engineer the product to bring down costs and set gross margins back into expansionary territory (and then prepare them for another slowdown cycle well off into the future).

By #SeeThroughGate, Sozzi is referring to customer complaining that Lululemon’s yoga pants were see-through.

Sozzi doesn’t recommend investing in Lululemon.

