Lululemon Is Getting Slammed By A rumour

Shares of yoga pants maker lululemon athletica are getting slammed this afternoon.



Benzinga is reporting that there’s a rumour circulating that David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital is shorting the stock.

Einhorn is famous for shorting companies like Lehman Brothers and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters before their stocks plummeted.

On separate occasions earlier this year, Einhorn words caused St. Joe’s Company, Martin Marietta Metals, and Herbalife to instantly tanked.

