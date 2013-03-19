There's A Problem With Lululemon's See-Through Yoga Pants

Photo: lululemon athletica via www.flickr.com Creative Commons

Lululemon has a problem with some of its see-through yoga pants.They’re a little too… revealing.



“That’s a problem for a yoga pants company in a land where nude yoga has yet to take off,” quipped Tom Gara at The Wall Street Journal.

What’s wrong with the pants?

“The ingredients, weight and longevity qualities of the women’s black luon bottoms remain the same but the coverage does not, resulting in a level of sheerness in some of our women’s black luon bottoms that fall short of our very high standards,” the company stated.

Lululemon has pulled all of the affected black luon bottoms and is now working with the supplier to replace the fabric.

The problem apparently originated in the factory and it includes about 17 per cent of all women’s bottoms at Lululemon, according to the company.

The company realised what had happened after store managers brought up the issue during a weekly meeting with corporate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.