Lululemon finally responded to the question everyone is asking

Earlier this week, people were wondering what was going on with one of Lululemon’s board members.

The Street’s Anders Keitz tried to find information about Lululemon’s most tenured board member, Rhoda M. Pitcher. However, he couldn’t verify much of her experience.

Business Insider had reached out to Lululemon on Monday, and a representative for the company issued a statement to us on Tuesday evening.

“Rhoda M. Pitcher is a valued member of the lululemon Board of Directors who has contributed to our collective success for more than a decade. With four additions to the Board of Directors in the past two years, we have the right Board in place aligned with management to execute successfully on our five year plan,” Lululemon board Co-Chairman David Mussafer said in a statement.

Here’s what Lululemon said about Pitcher in a recent SEC filing:

Rhoda M. Pitcher has been a member of our board of directors since December 2005. Since 1996 she has served as Managing Partner of Rhoda M Pitcher Inc., a management consulting firm providing services in organizational strategy and the building of executive capability to Fortune 500 corporations, institutions, start-ups and non-profits. From 1978 to 1997, Ms. Pitcher co-founded, built and sold two international consulting firms. Ms. Pitcher holds a Master’s degree in Organisation Development from University Associates. Our board of directors selected Ms. Pitcher to serve as director because she has extensive experience in management consulting, culture development and strategic planning. Our board of directors believes her considerable knowledge of our business gained from more than 10 years as a director of Lululemon makes her well suited to provide advice with respect to our strategic plans, culture and marketing programs.

Pitcher is also on the advisory board of Educurious, an education non-profit based in Washington, according to Educurious’ website. Business Insider reached out to Educurious, but has not heard back.

Brian Stoffel of The Motley Fool told readers to “ignore the conspiracy theorists” and that “Rhoda Pitcher is no ghost.”

