Lululemon reported stronger than expected earnings and the stock is jumping

Lululemon reported higher-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and full year 2015 early Wednesday, and the stock is jumping higher.

The company reported earnings for the fourth quarter of $0.85 per share, stronger than expectations of $0.80 per share. In addition, Lululemon generated

“In 2015, we made bold moves across the organisation, elevating design and innovation and developing our infrastructure to position us for the future,” said CEO Laurent Potdevin. “As I look forward to 2016 and beyond, I am excited and confident that we have the right team in place to execute on our long term strategies.”

In pre-market trading the stock has risen more than 6% to aroiund $65.00.

