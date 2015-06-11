Men are furious about Lululemon's new underwear

Lululemon The ‘no boxer’ boxers from Lululemon.

Lululemon’s new boxer shorts are a flop with customers.

The “no boxer boxer” has a two out of five star rating on the athletic apparel retailer’s website, with dozens of men complaining about the poor quality.

Many customers said the underwear, which was supposed to be a replacement for the “game on” boxer and cost $US24 per pair, didn’t measure up to their standards. Some complained the fabric ripped easily.

“Loved the ‘game on’ boxer brief, loved it so much told all of my friends about it and converted many buddies into Lululemon shoppers,” one reviewer wrote. “After buying two pairs of this new version (because the old one is discontinued) I am extremely disappointed.”

He said he would just wear his old boxers until they fell apart.

Another reviewer who says he used to “rave about” Lululemon’s underwear said he is disappointed by the new purchase.

“I just bought a new pair today (not knowing they had replaced their previous underwear) and it is horrible!” he writes. “They feel cheap and the new ‘pouch’ is very uncomfortable.”

Customer service representatives from Lululemon encouraged men who weren’t satisfied with the quality to contact the company for a refund.

Lululemon’s men’s business is booming, with sales up 19% in the most recent quarter.

High sales numbers are driven by the ABC, or “anti ball-crushing” pants, which boast a four-star rating and are supposed to allow “breathing room” for men.

Lululemon has been plagued by quality issues in the past.

The retailer had to recall its yoga pants in 2013 for being too sheer. The company eventually blamed the problem on an outside supplier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.