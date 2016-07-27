Lululemon makes beer now

Lululemon Athletica, which makes high end athletic apparel, recently created a limited-edition lemon beer called “Courageous Blonde.” Why the maker of spandex has turned to suds is unclear.

The name “Courageous Blonde” does not refer to its yoga-loving customer base, but actually references the type of beer: an American-style blonde, which refers to the pale yellow colour of the ale.

Where the word “courageous” comes into play is questionable, although it’s a fair guess that it fits Lululemon’s target consumers.

I am curious about this yoga. #curiositylager #SeaWheeze #yogarunparty A photo posted by Megan Miller (@swimdiva03) on Aug 15, 2015 at 6:24pm PDT



Courageous Blonde is the product of a partnership with Stanley Park Brewing, a 119-year-old artisanal brewing company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The two companies have worked together in the past, curating equally interesting and ambiguous craft beers like “Curiosity Lager” and “Sunset Strawberry Wit.” The new Courageous Blonde was created for the annual SeaWheeze Half Marathon and Sunset Festival in Vancouver, which will take place on August 13. Currently, the beer is sold locally and has gotten mixed reviews from drinkers.

According to Untappd, a beer check-in app, users like Dylan K. approve the new beer and say it tastes “light, hoppy, and lemony.” Others have dismissed it, such as J P. who succinctly described it as “bacterial garbage.”

According to Lululemon’s manifesto “the conscious brain can only hold one thought at a time,” so it’s best to focus solely on drinking responsibly when sipping on these suds.

