Lululemon Store Likens Its Yoga Pants To Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, Saying Both 'Won't Quit'

A Lululemon store in Canada has compared its yoga pants to Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, saying both of them “won’t quit.”

“Our full-on luon won’t quit! just like Rob Ford. #fullon,” reads the window display of a store in Edmonton, according to a passerby who snapped a photo of the storefront and posted it to Twitter.

@lululemon while this might be a funny display, it might not be the most appropriate. Ford needs real help. pic.twitter.com/Ke1VAaL7DA

— Kimberly (@ironkim) November 6, 2013

The sign was spotted one day after Ford publicly admitted to smoking crack and then announced that he intends to remain in his position, despite calls for him to resign.

“Full-On Luon” is the new material that Lululemon is using for its yoga pants since the company had to recall about 17% of its inventory in March for being too sheer.

The new material began hitting stores in June, but there have since been complaints that the pants are still too sheer.

We reached out to the woman who photographed the storefront and she said she spotted it Wednesday morning. We also reached out to Lululemon for comment. The company has not responded.

The incident came just days after a Lululemon store in Dallas ignited outrage with a sign that appeared to mock a charity for battered women.

